RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

