Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

