Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $226.09 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $432.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

