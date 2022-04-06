Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $496.05 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

