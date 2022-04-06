Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $3,629,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 164,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

