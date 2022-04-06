Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $326,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.