Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $408,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,268,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.