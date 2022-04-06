Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after buying an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after buying an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,953,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,777,000 after buying an additional 36,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

