Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.