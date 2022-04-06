Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

PHG opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.