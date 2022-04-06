Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,873 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

