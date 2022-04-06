Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dover by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

NYSE:DOV opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

