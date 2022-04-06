RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

