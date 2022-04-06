RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.05. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. Analysts predict that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $234,269,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after buying an additional 1,711,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,074,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

