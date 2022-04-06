Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 63,411 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.63% of Robert Half International worth $78,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 130,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $111.72. 5,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,890. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.