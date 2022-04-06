Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Cerner worth $40,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

CERN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

