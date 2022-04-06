Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $117.55 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,147 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.88% of Elanco Animal Health worth $117,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,582,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $138,752,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,852. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

