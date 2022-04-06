Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $27.82 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,505 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 65,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.92. 15,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

