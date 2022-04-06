Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $28.55 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $28,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,136. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.73 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

