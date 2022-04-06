Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $43.81 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,497 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.83% of Virtu Financial worth $43,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,646. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

