Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,692 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.79% of Aspen Technology worth $80,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $5,372,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.18. 1,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

