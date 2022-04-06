Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,398 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $72,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.1% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 594,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

