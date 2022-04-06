Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,121 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of Juniper Networks worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

