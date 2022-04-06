Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 192,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770,031. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

