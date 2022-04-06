Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 129,842 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $89,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

