Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 128,388 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,388 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of TE Connectivity worth $94,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $46,010,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,418. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.48 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

