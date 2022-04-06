Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 156,452 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,375,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,452 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $102,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,915 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 3,070,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

