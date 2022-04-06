Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,649 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Hershey worth $139,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.78. 5,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.22 and a 200-day moving average of $191.32. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $221.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

