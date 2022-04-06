Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,368 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

NOW stock traded down $26.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $526.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,721. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

