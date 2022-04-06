Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,416 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $17.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

