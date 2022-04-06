Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 38,145 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $109,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.
NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
