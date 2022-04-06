Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 65,462 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,897,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,462 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $127,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,903 shares of company stock worth $2,472,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,600. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

