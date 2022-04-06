Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,630 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Synopsys worth $74,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 20,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock traded down $6.77 on Wednesday, hitting $320.94. 7,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,000. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.