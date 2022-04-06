Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 701,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 636,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,703 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.