Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMAM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 2,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,551,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.