Robust Token (RBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268,885.81

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $268,885.81 and $5,522.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.25 or 0.00025765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.72 or 0.07313248 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.85 or 1.00302850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

