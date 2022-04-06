& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 38,246 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

