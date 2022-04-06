Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 214,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,256,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 469,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

