Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 394.62 Average PT from Analysts

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 394.62.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.