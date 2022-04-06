Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.42

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 414850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$153.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

