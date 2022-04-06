Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.42

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 414850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$153.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)
