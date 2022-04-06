Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $239.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of CB stock opened at $212.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.73. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $4,880,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

