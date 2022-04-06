Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $145.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.84.

RGLD stock opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 37.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

