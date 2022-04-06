Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits Market Cap of $894,063.59

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $894,063.59 and $117,252.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.95 or 0.07361817 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.45 or 0.99782275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053856 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,840,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

