RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $86.32. 5,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

