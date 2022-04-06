Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.77

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.77 and last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 185144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael William Sutton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$97,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,774 shares in the company, valued at C$3,361,329.87. Also, Director James Withall sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$3,802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,050,369.35.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.