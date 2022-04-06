Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.77

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.77 and last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 185144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.
Featured Articles
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.