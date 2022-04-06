Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.14

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 923240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 1,164,704 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.