Safe Trading 86.8% Higher This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $28.16 or 0.00062780 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $586.70 million and $977,126.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 86.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000960 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.