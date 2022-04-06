Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. 255,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,320. Safran has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.