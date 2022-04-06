Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.98

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.