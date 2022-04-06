Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 8,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

